Mumbai: Stray dogs terrorise Andheri residents, they retaliate by killing one

Residents of Marol claim over 12 of them have been attacked in the last two days; angered by the menace, some of them thrashed and killed one of the dogs



After locals killed a dog, BMC staff took away 5-6 of them. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The past two days - Wednesday and Thursday - have been a very scary time for residents of Marol-Maroshi road, 12-15 of whom were attacked by stray dogs then. Residents and bikers are bitten when they pass a particular area. Fed up and angry with the menace, some locals yesterday thrashed and killed one of the stray dogs, which they claimed was part of the pack that attacks people."

Priya Kadam, a local resident, said her mother was bitten by one of the dogs. "My mother Maya, 45, is a house-keeper with a private hospital. On Wednesday around 9 PM when she was going for her night shift, a dog followed her and bit her legs. She started bleeding profusely, and when she started shouting, some people came and rescued her and rushed her to the nearest hospital for treatment," she said.



A stray dog bit Fatim Baig, a four-and-half-year-old

Child attacked

Fatim Baig, a four-and-half-year-old, was also attacked by the canines. The same day when he was returning home from school with his mother, two to three dogs started barking at them and following them. Fahim's father Wasim told mid-day, "At one point a dog bit my son's right leg. Somehow his mother saved him and then took him to the nearest private hospital. Currently he is in Cooper Hospital for further treatment."

According to Intekhab Farooqui, a local politician, the locality has 20 to 25 street dogs. They have targetted many bikers, and because of this many accidents have taken place. He claimed to have informed this many times to the BMC, but said they did not take any action in this regard.



Maya Kadam was attacked at night when she was on her way to work

Angry locals kill dog

Angry people beat and killed a stray dog with bamboo sticks yesterday. Police said after that, BMC personnel took away 5 to 6 dogs from the locality. N Reddy, DCP zone X, said, "We received a call from some local people, and soon after that we dispatched a team to the spot. When they reached there, they came to know that people had killed a dog because street dogs had bitten several people in two days." The K East ward officer, Prashant Sapkale, did not respond to phone calls and messages.

