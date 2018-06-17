Mumbai: Striking images of people celebrating Eid-al-Fitr

The festival was celebrated with much fanfare on Saturday' after the Islamic month of Ramadan ended on Friday

Eid-al-Fitr being observed with prayers at namaaz outside Bandra Masjid. The festival was celebrated with much fanfare on Saturday' after the Islamic month of Ramadan ended on Friday. Ramadan is the month of fasting from dawn to sunset' and Eid-al-Fitr translates into the festival of breaking the fast. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates