Mumbai: Striped Hyenas arrive at Byculla zoo, to be open for public display soon

Mumbaikars will soon get a view of the Stripped Hyenas that arrived at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (popularly known as Rani Baug) from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru.

They were donated to the Byculla zoo and will be displayed for public viewings soon.

According to officials at the zoo, the male Hyena, Varun, is three years old and the female, Sowmya, is two years old.

Striped Hyenas, also known as ‘Taras’ in Marathi and ‘Lakkadbagga’ in Hindi, inhabited in scrub forests and belong to Schedule III of Wildlife Protection Act of India. They were brought from Karnatana on January 2.

Striped Hyenas are solitary and nocturnal animals with a life span of 24-25 years in captivity. Although hyenas have been portrayed as wicked and evil in folklore and children’s stories, they are one of the most useful species as they play an important role in the food chain. The hyenas are currently housed in the quarantine facility of the zoo.

