Mumbai: Stroke support groups to counter rising mortality rate

The initiative will first begin at KEM hospital as it already has a stroke centre

With an aim of reducing mortality among patients suffering from a stroke, major civic hospitals in the city are setting up stroke support groups comprising of doctors from various departments.

The civic body is working on designing a mobile application which will send automatic alerts to doctors when a stroke patient is hospitalised thereby aiding speedy treatment. The initiative will first begin at KEM hospital as it already has a stroke centre and will eventually be held in Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM hospital, said the stroke support group will include doctors from the neurology, neurosurgery, interventional radiology among other departments from within the hospital. He added that all the doctors will be connected through a mobile application which will send them an automatic update instead of waiting for someone in casualty to give them a call and inform them about the case.

"There are different kinds of strokes like ischemic, acute strokes or others that cause haemorrhage. Our aim is to reduce mortality in stroke patients. The current system is disconnected, but with the help of the application, the doctors will be able to view the CT scans of the patient as soon as it is done and they can rush to treat the patient," Dr Deshmukh said.

Currently, the 'hospital door to needle time' or the time the patient reaches the hospital to when the clot-dissolving injection is administered stands at between 4-5 hours. Dr Deshmukh said that they hope to reduce the time to one hour. "We have been conducting trials to see how much we can reduce the time. We will carry out more trials. We should be able to start the support group in the next 3-4 months at KEM and other major hospitals as well," he said.

8

No. of stroke cases in KEM hospital every day

