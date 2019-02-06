Mumbai: Student dies, two others critical after bike falls off bridge

national

According to police sources, the three are students of JMT High School in Vangaon. They had gone to the Dahanu beach after their send-off party in school for SSC students

The bike involved in the accident. Pic/Hanif Patel

Three school students riding a motorcycle without helmets, met with an accident in Vangaon village near Dahanu Palghar on Tuesday. One of them died on the spot while the other two suffered serious injuries.

According to police sources the three are students of JMT High School in Vangaon. They had gone to the Dahanu beach after their send off party in school for SSC students. While returning their bike skid on a bridge and fell off it near Chandigaon.

Updesh Madan, 17, died on the spot while Ajit Kashinath More, 16, and Durgesh Maachi, 16, were severely injured. Hemant Katkar, PRO of Palghar district police, said, "We have registered the case under Section 304 (a) (death by negligence) 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of IPC and are investigating."

