Mumbai: Student held for Marine Drive hit-and-run that killed businessman

The arrested accused has been identified as Shaun Cameron, who lives in Malad with his parents. Police said the Malad resident was not under the influence when driving

The car that Shaun Cameron was driving

A 21-year-old student was arrested by the Marine Drive police on Wednesday, in connection with the hit-and-run case on Sunday, in which a 55-year-old businessman was killed while on his morning walk. The arrested accused has been identified as Shaun Cameron, who lives in Malad with his parents.

Car was speeding

According to the police, on Sunday morning, the accused was speeding in an i10 car at Marine Drive. A police officer also revealed that there was no race between car drivers as earlier suspected. The police said CCTV footage shows that Cameron was speeding, and his car hit Ashwini Jain who was on a morning walk.



Ashwini Jain

On Wednesday, Marine Drive police produced the accused before a court, which sent him to jail custody. A senior officer said, "We have arrested the accused from Malad. He was not under influence when this accident took place."

Police said ran away without helping Jain after the accident on Sunday. Soon after, locals arrived and tried to help Jain. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande, who was at the spot when the accident occurred, had rushed to help Jain. The police took Jain to GT Hospital where he was declared dead.

Victim's family seek justice

Jain had a textile business and used to go for morning walks to Marine Drive every day. He lived in Kalbadevi with his family. Jain's son Meerul said, "The police have arrested the accused. We want justice for my father."

