Mumbai: Student throws mobile into gutter before HSC exam. Here's why

The student had no one to keep it with after she was told she could not take it inside exam hall

The mobile phone allegedly thrown by the girl still in the gutter

The stringent rules about students not being allowed to carry mobile phones during the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams that began on Thursday, sparked a discussion when a student allegedly threw hers into a gutter outside the centre. The incident happened outside Ramnivas Ruia Junior College, when the student was asked to leave her phone behind before entering the exam hall. She did not return to retrieve it.

The girl whose identity is not known, probably had no one accompanying her to keep it with, and so allegedly threw away the phone in order to enter the exam hall. A security guard said, "Everyone was asked to keep their phones outside the gate, as they are not allowed inside the exam hall. When she was told she simply could not take the phone inside, she immediately threw her phone in the gutter, and entered the exam centre. She hasn't returned to take it."

The authorities at the college refused to comment about the incident. However, a faculty member said, "The college is only following regulations prescribed by the state board."

While the state board's strict approach is appreciated, Rajendra Kamat, a parent, said, "In Mumbai colleges are far from residences, so students carry mobile phones. If a student is unaccompanied, the exam centre can help him/her in the situation."

FIR against student

Despite the strict rules about mobile phones, an FIR was registered at the Vakola police station, against a student who took a photo of the question paper on his cell, at the Patuck College in Vakola. According to Kailashchandra Avhad, senior police inspector at Vakola Police station, the boy was caught taking a photo of the question paper, half an hour after the examination began. After he was caught, the matter was escalated to the centre's head. The FIR has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified examinations Act.

"The candidate's mobile phone was immediately seized. We are investigating if the image was forwarded to any other number with an intent to make it viral," said Avhad. Sharad Khandagale, secretary of the Mumbai division of Maharashtra State Board, said, "Based on the fact-finding committee's report combined with police investigation report, we will take appropriate action."

Barred from examination

Six students in the Mumbai Division were not allowed to take the exam because they reached late. Khandagale said, "We received calls from examination centres about six students arriving after 11.20am. The students were not allowed to take the examination."

