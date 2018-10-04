Mumbai: Students escape fire in VJTI boys' hostel

national

There was a short-circuit in the electrical board in one of the rooms of the hostel of Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute's (VJTI) located in Matunga, Mumbai

The students who stayed in the room were out. The fire was noticed by others

Students in the Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute's (VJTI) boys' hostel had a fortunate escape from a fire on Tuesday evening. There was a short-circuit in the electrical board in one of the rooms of the hostel of the popular technology institute located in Matunga.

While the residents of the room were out, other students realised the gravity of the situation and immediately informed the authorities and got fire extinguishers themselves. The situation was brought under control by staff and students within five minutes. According to students, had there been any delay the short-circuit could have led to a major fire.

The incident happened in one of the rooms on the fourth floor in D Block. A bucket water heater connected to the electrical board in the room caused the short-circuit. Students have alleged that there was no fire extinguisher in the hostel and so some of them had to run to C block to get them. Students also complained that the wiring is very old and the ancient electrical boards are also very dangerous.

Rector of the hostel, K K Sangale, said, "It was a short-circuit incident and the situation was brought under control immediately with help of students. The repair work is to begin immediately. The administration has decided to change the electrical boards in all rooms and provide a water heater facility." When asked about the absence of fire extinguishers in the hostel, Sangale said, "As there was only one fire extinguisher, students were asked to get more from other hostels. We are going to increase the number of fire extinguishers."

