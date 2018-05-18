Mumbai: Students of Jamnabai Narsee score 100 in Cambridge exams

Speaking about the results, Jasmine Madhani, head of school at Jamnabai Narsee International school, said, "The results have been much higher compared to last year

The Cambridge International on Thursday announced the results of its March 2018 exam series in India for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS and A Levels.

Speaking about the results, Jasmine Madhani, head of school at Jamnabai Narsee International school, said, "The results have been much higher compared to last year. We have three students getting a perfect 100 score in mathematics." This year, the March 2018 series had a total of 38,000 entries. mid-day spoke to the toppers of Jamnabai Narsee International school.

Neha gupta

94.3 per cent

A state level air pistol shooter, author and an aspiring entrepreneur, Neeha is very happy with her score. "I am topping the school charts with two other girls," she said, adding, "For now, I have decided to continue with the same school for the IB level. After that, I would decide on career choices. But air pistol shooting is something I want to pursue for sure."

Neysah luthria

94.3 per cent

Elated with her result, Neysah wants to study for her IB diploma at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. "I want to get out of my comfort zone by experiencing a new school. It will help me when I move abroad," said Neysah, who hasn't decided on a career yet. "It is too early now. I want to experiment with a few things before I take a final decision," she reasoned.

Tonushree chowdhury

94.3 per cent

Regular studying and practice helped Tonushree get this score. "I wasn't expecting to top, but this has been a great surprise," said Tonushree. She had time-table to keep track of her studies and manage extra-curricular activities. "I continued pursuing theatre throughout the year," she added.

