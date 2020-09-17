Mumbai: Students, parents confused over stalled FYJC admission process

Students who have applied for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) — Std XI admissions are confused thanks to the confusion over Maratha reservation.

The Supreme Court last Wednesday — September 9 stayed the implementation of Maratha reservation. This came just a day before the second merit list was to be announced — September 10. Soon, the state government decided to stall the second merit list and the entire FYJC admission process. However, it has been a week since the list second merit list was deferred, and there has been no official word till date. Moreover, because it was stalled after the first round of admissions, students who got through are not sure if their admission is valid.

"The FYJC admissions process had already started, which means the 'seat metrics' was decided much before. The Supreme Court in the ruling stated that nothing changes in the medical Post Graduation (PG) admissions process because it is already done. Similarly, they should have continued the FYJC admissions process of this year," said Kiran Labde, one of the candidates from Borivli.

Adding to it, Usha Jain, a parent said, "The level of uncertainty around all this is very high as they stopped the admission process right in the middle. Forget about the registration process, one round of admission is also over. Are they going to cancel those admissions now?"

Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji Public School said, "It's September and admissions are still not done. When will this batch be taught? Their examinations, evaluation needs to be completed before time as they will appear for Std XII boards next year. The academic loss that these students are staring at is huge and the worries are valid."

The Education Department which postponed the process refused to comment on the issue. One of the senior officials from the department on condition of anonymity said, "The state government at the Chief Minister level will be taking a decision in this regard after which appropriate actions will be taken regarding FYJC admissions."

