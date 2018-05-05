Mumbai summer special! Here are 12 drinks to help you cool off

Why go for fizzy drinks when you can quench your thirst with traditional Indian summer picks? Here are 12 ways to cool off

Nanari sabja sherbet

The nanari root is known to do wonders for digestion and works as a blood purifier too. The root is popularly used to make a sherbet in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Try this refreshing drink which is served with sabja or basil seeds at this restaurant.

Time 8 am to 11.30 pm

AT Madras Diaries, Muzaffar Manor, 117 Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

CALL 65178888

COST Rs 125

Sattu ka sherbet

Ever thought of a sherbet made from flour? Try sattu ka sherbet, which has its origins in Bihar. Sattu is an atta made with roasted Bengal gram or roasted black chickpea flour and is commonly used for making litti chokha, laddoos and parathas too. The sherbet can be made as both sweet and salty — the sweet version is made using jaggery and the savoury version uses black salt and jeera. The flour provides the energy to keep you going in between meals and it cools down your body too.

AT Twenty Nine outlets at Kemps Corner, Malad and Thane. CALL 7208022929 (Kemps Corner) COST Rs 119

Pachadi refresher

Curd is an important addition to Indian meals across communities for its probiotic merits. And a common accompaniment is the raita. Various South Indian communities serve different versions of the pachadi, a raita made with curd and vegetables, tempered with mustard and curry leaves. The quickest version is the cucumber pachadi. Try a beverage version made with cucumber and coconut buttermilk.

AT South High, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel; Link Road, Malad West. CALL 8080891111 (Lower Parel) COST Rs 325

Solkadi

Kokum is a widely-used ingredient, particularly along the west coast, whether in the dal from Gujarat, fish curry from Mangalore or various dishes of Konkan. Try the healthy solkadi, made with coconut milk and kokum, with a dash of garlic and green chillies for the perfect spicy-yet-cooling drink for summer.

Time 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

AT Mi Hi Koli, Teen Petrol Pump Junction, LBS Road, Panch Pakhadi, Thane West. CALL 33126769

COST Rs 50

Watermelon milkshake

Ramzan should not be the only month you venture into Bohri Mohalla for the gastronomic fare there. Head to Imam Sharbatwala, a tiny stall that pulls in big crowds for their watermelon milkshake.

A typical desi dudh cold drink, the watermelon juggling and cutting techniques of the server make for great entertainment while you wait for your glass of summer goodness. They also serve sugar-free milkshake, and kebabs with lamba pav for breakfast every day.

Time 10 am to 11.30 pm

AT Imam Sharbatwala, Bohri Mohalla.

cost Rs 15 (half); Rs 20 (full)

Piyush

Called the drink of life, piyush is a creamy concoction of shrikhand, curd and milk, with a mix of nutmeg and cardamom powder. This Parel landmark serves refreshing Piyush. It also serves one of the best glasses of buttermilk we have tried in the city.

Time 7.30 am to 10 pm

AT Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Habib Terrace, Lalbaug, Dr Ambedkar Road, Parel.

CALL 24710127

cost Rs40

Sugarcane milkshake

A tall glass of fresh sugarcane juice works as an instant energiser with its natural sugar and water content. This Mulund juice centre serves it as a milkshake with cardamom milk.

Time 9.30 am to 11 pm

at Shreenath Snacks & Juice Center, Zaver Road, Mulund West.

CALL 9167987870

COST Rs 35

Kesar aur chandan ka sherbet

Saffron and sandalwood are great natural cooling ingredients. The kesar aur chandan ka sherbet is served as a welcome drink at this thali restaurant to refresh you and get your stomach ready for the heavy thali. The restaurant soaks kesar and chandan in water overnight, and it is served in a brass glass for added benefits.

AT Maharaja Bhog outlets.

CALL 28424001 (Goregaon)

COST Rs 560 (for the thali) on weekdays and Rs 610 on weekends

Beer bottle chaas

Sharing a bottle of beer with your bestie is what good times are made of. Now, how about sharing chaas or buttermilk served in a glass bottle to keep it cool through your meal?

One bottle serves three glasses of cold comfort.

time 10 am to 11.45 pm

AT K Bhagat Tarachand Hotel, Shaikh Memon Street, Zaveri Bazar.

CALL 22403456

cost Rs 90

Twist to tradition

If you are bored of the same old pineapple juice, try the date and pineapple sherbet, made with date purée, anise-flavoured jaggery, fresh pineapple sherbet, and sour mix.

Time 11.45 am to 11.45 pm

AT Taftoon, BKC, Bandra East.

CALL 49735748 COST Rs 236

For those who just can’t do without fizz, try the kokum spritzer, made with kokum, lemon juice, fizzy drink and rock salt.

AT D:OH! outlets in Lower Parel, Andheri and Thane.

CALL 62372830 (Lower Parel)

COST Rs 165

