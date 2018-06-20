Mumbai Sunshine story: Teachers, students help save SSC topper's life

Ghatkopar school raises funds in quick time for expensive treatment of 16-year-old with devastating autoimmune disorder

Dr Praful Lokhande, who owns Shantiniketan Multi-speciality Hospital in Ghatkopar. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

The students and teachers of SIES Dr APJ Abdul Kalam English High School at Ghatkopar (W) have set a remarkable example of empathy. Within two weeks of their top student Advait Ramane, 16, being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre (GB) syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, necessitating immunoglobulin shots of Rs 18,000 each, and out of the reach of his lower middle-class parents, the school has pooled together a substantial amount for his treatment.

On June 7, while Advait's entire school was celebrating his top score of 95.20 per cent in the SSC exams, the boy was being rushed to the ICU of Shantiniketan Multi-speciality Hospital in Ghatkopar. An ache in his legs that he had been complaining about all week turned into an unbearable pain, making him unable to even stand. Several tests later, his parents were handed the mind-numbing diagnosis — Advait had GB syndrome, a rare but serious disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system and eventually causes paralysis.



Advait's parents, Ajay and Aditi Ramane

'Grateful to everyone'

A resident of Jagdusha Nagar in Ghatkopar (W), Advait's father Ajay, 49, earns a meagre Rs 19,000 per month. Speaking to mid-day, an emotional Ajay said, "I am thankful to the school principal Ashok Kumar, teachers and ex-students, who have stood by Advait ever since they learnt about his ailment. We had never dreamed we would get this kind of support. It is only because of their kindheartedness and prayers that my son is showing signs of recovery."

A group of ex-students of the school has already handed a cheque of R1 lakh to Advait's father and is in the process of collecting more funds. The school teachers, too, will be sending their contribution to the hospital today.

Both of Advait's parents, Ajay and Aditi, are B.Com graduates, but Ajay was unlucky on the job front and had to take up a low-paying private job, while Aditi takes tuitions at home. Advait has a sister Arya, 9, studying in the same school. Advait is very good in studies and has won scholarships in Std IV and Std VIII. He said Advait is keen on becoming an engineer, a Naval Architect, one who is responsible for design, construction and/or repair of ships (including warships), boats, offshore structure, etc."

What happened?

A week before his results Advait had started complaining of weakness in his legs. "We ignored it, telling him to massage his legs with oil. But, he continued to complain and we took him to a local doctor who gave him some medicine. There was still no relief. On June 7, after the results were announced online, we were planning to distribute sweets in school the next day, but instead had to rush Advait to hospital on Thursday night as he could not even stand," Ajay said.

Ashok, the school principal, said, "The school teachers are all fond of Advait. He is a bright student and it is unfortunate that he is in hospital. We are doing our best to collect funds and are praying for his speedy recovery."

Dr V Shankar, president of SIES management, said, "Charity begins at home and we will provide all support to Advait. We have set up many digital schools in rural areas and have even adopted villages, and when our own student is facing such a situation, we will provide him all required assistance. Also, Advait will be given admission in SIES College and we will support him in his future endeavours."