Mumbai Super League: Mamata Prabhu is top table tennis pick

Mamata Prabhu will play for King Pong in the 10-team tournament to be played from May 23 to 26

New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Mamata Prabhu of Thane, who quit the game four years ago for personal reasons, emerged as the highest paid player in the Mumbai Super League (MSL) player's auction at the National Sports Club (NSCI) yesterday.

Prabhu, 35, was picked up for Rs 42,750 by the King Pong team for the 10-team tournament to be played from May 23 to 26. "It's a big surprise. I really did not expect this. Madhurika Patkar [away representing India at the Gold Coast CWG] is not playing, so that probably had a positive outcome for me here. "I am coming back after long... four years, but I still think I can prove to them [team owners] that they have made the right choice.

"I've been working on my fitness and getting in as much practice as possible," Prabhu told mid-day yesterday on the sidelines of the auction for MSL's fourth season, where 10 franchises picked six players each across six different categories from a pool of 90 players.

Last season's highest paid player was Nishad Shah, who was then picked by MTC Royals for Rs 38,000. Prabhu, who did her Level One coaching certificate course after quitting the game, credited TT legend Kamlesh Mehta for her comeback.

"My coaches Kamlesh sir and Shailaja Gohad supported me through my comeback journey. Hopefully, I'll do better at the national level too this year," said Prabhu.

Mehta was all praise for his ward. "She is a very disciplined, dedicated and sincere player. She won the Maharashtra state title after returning to the game following a four-year break, which is fantastic. It only shows her grit," he said.

