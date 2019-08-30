Mumbai: Supporters of ashram block Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Vasai in protest

mumbai

Traffic police have also been alerted to make sure that there is no law and order situation

Police bandobast on the road that goes towards the ashram

While the forest department has begun the demolition for the illegal Bal Yogi Sadanand Maharaj Ashram in Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary since the last couple of days, some supporters of the ashram blocked the Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway near Vasai on Friday afternoon in order to oppose the demolition.

A message from DCP traffic said, "It is learnt that due to rasta roko at fountain Naka on GB, heavy traffic jam has occurred from the fountain to Gaimukh. Commuters are advised to avoid GB road from Thane to avoid congestion."

It may be noted that from the last three days, the road that goes towards the ashram from Sativli side and from the Tungareswart temple has been closed for people and heavy police 'bandobast' has also been done. A resident of the area who did not wish to be named had also told mid-day that in the area also there is bandobast and police officials in plain clothes are also keeping a tab on the activity of people.

Anticipating violence, SRPF staff was also at the spot along with officials from Palghar police. Traffic police have also been alerted to make sure that there is no law and order situation.

Talking to mid-day, an MMRDA official said, "The work of demolition is going on in full swing and close to 40 per cent demolition is complete. On Friday, some people who claimed to be supporters of the ashram blocked the highway but there is adequate police staff to manage the situation."

On May 17, 2019, mid-day had done a story (Maharashtra Forest department officials brace for action against illegal ashram) in which it was stated that the Supreme Court has asked the Forest Department to take action against the illegal ashram at Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai as it has severely violated norms.

