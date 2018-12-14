Mumbai: Supreme Court seeks Devendra Fadnavis's response in case filed against him

national

Petitioner seeks annulment of Devendra Fadnavis's assembly membership over non-disclosure of criminal cases

Devendra Fadnavis

A legle battle over the alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases pending against him in his election affidavit in the last two Assembly elections, seems to show no signs of ending.

Hearing an appeal filed by a lawyer from Nagpur, Satish Mahadeorao Ukey, seeking annulment of Fadnavis's election as an MLA, the Supreme Court on Thursday, issued Fadnavis notice seeking his response. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Justice SK Kaul and Chief Justice KM Joseph are hearing the appeal.

Fadnavis's office said a response would be filed, and clarified further that the notice was served to the CM primarily because the court wanted to decide whether the appeal should be heard further or dismissed.

It may be noted that in 2015, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Ukey's plea. The lawyer had alleged that the CM had not disclosed all criminal cases against him in the mandatory affidavit filed as a candidate from the South West assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014.

The petitioner said Fadnavis's act was in clear violation of Section 125-A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, and demanded annulment of the Assembly membership. In response to this, the court was told that there were no such cases pending against Fadnavis.

"An appropriate response will be filed to the notice. Fadnavis had filed all details about the cases against him in the election affidavit in 2014. The petitioner had moved the high court, which dismissed the case calling it mischievous, full of mala fide intentions and baseless," a statement from the CMO said.

