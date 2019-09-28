Mumbai: Supreme Court to hear Mahul issue on Octpber 4

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

After a major setback from the high court regarding the Mahul case, the BMC has decided to approach the Supreme Court with updated reports on the living condition and pollution levels in Mahul. The state, too, will file a plea in the SC. Earlier, the BMC had approached the apex court and claimed that the Bombay High Court had wrongly interpreted the apex court's order in this regard.

The HC has ordered to give Rs 15,000 as rent and Rs 45,000 as a one-time deposit to Mahul residents if the BMC is unable to provide them alternative accommodation. The SC is expected to hear the case on October 4.

The HC has given the BMC 12 weeks to implement its latest order. BMC is using this period to put forth its case strongly.

"The Mahul issue was raised after the report about it was published in 2015. After that, the BMC has improvised infrastructure services like road, transport, schools and markets. Measures have also been taken to reduce the pollution level by refineries. We will put up updated reports and improved conditions of the area before the court," said an official from the BMC.

Rs 15,000

Amount the HC has asked BMC to pay Mahul residents as rent

