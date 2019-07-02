Mumbai: Suspicious bag with ganja worth Rs 36,000 found at Dadar station

crime

The bag was left unattended on platform number 6 between the escalators at Dadar railway station. During the inspection, the police found five packets of weed in it worth Rs 36,000

Pic/ Suraj Ojha

Mumbai Railway Protection Force (RPF) found an unclaimed bag on June 30 around 04.30 am at Dadar railway station and during the inspection, they found Ganja (weed) inside the bag. According to the sources of RPF, Inspector Vinita Shukla was on her routine round up when she noticed an unclaimed bag on platform number 6 between the escalators at Dadar railway station.

An officer stated, "We checked the bag on suspicious grounds with metal detectors but nothing dangerous was detected. Hence we thought someone must have forgotten their luggage so we brought the bag to the RPF post. But since nobody came forward to claim it, the officers decided to check it. After following the proper procedures, we opened the bag and found five packets."

Later when the RPF officials opened the packet, they found weed weighing around 12 kilograms worth Rs 36,000 rupees. As weed comes under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances act which is a matter of investigation, the department was contacted immediately and the Dadar Government railway police (GRP) handed over the packets over to them following appropriate and essential documentation. "We have registered the offence under sections 8 (C) 20 , and 29 of NDPC Act against the unknown person. We are scanning the CCTV footage for the unknown person who left the bag unattended at the platform. The investigation is underway, " said an officer from Dadar GRP.