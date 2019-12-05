Mumbai: SV Road residents pin underground metro hopes on new CM, Uddhav Thackeray

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With the recent changes in the state's leadership, the hope of S V Road residents, who for long have been protesting against the elevated Metro 2B corridor, have been renewed. Members of ALMs from Bandra, Khar and Santacruz wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 3, requesting him to junk the elevated Metro and build an underground metro instead.

Residents of the suburbs claim that the elevated Metro will add to traffic chaos and result in air and noise pollution. In a letter written by the H West Ward Citizens' Trust cited various other concerns including close proximity to buildings, fire safety and loss of green cover for opposing an elevated Metro.

After Thackeray halted work on the Metro car shed in Aarey Milk Colony and ordered a review of various other infrastructure projects taken up by the BJP-led government, there is growing hope among citizens affected by the Metro construction. Nitin Killawala, architect and petitioner in an ongoing case in the Bombay High Court against the Metro 2B project, said that while the previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had refused to meet them, they are hoping Thackeray will allow them to present their concerns in person.

Kilawalla added that the affected citizens want to give a presentation on how the damage done by the construction work so far can be reversed. "There are issues of cost and time required. Our plan reduces the length of the Metro. The current design has planned Metro routes like bus routes. It needs to be integrated with the bus routes under a single planning authority," he said.

Anandini Thakoor, member of the Khar Residents' Association alleged that MMRDA has been violating the stay ordered by the High Court. "They have continued Metro construction work in some places despite the stay order. The High Court has only allowed them to carry out soil testing," she said. "It is shocking that even at the risk of contempt of Court, work is haphazardly being carried out in a piecemeal manner, thus rampaging all arterial roads of suburban Mumbai," the letter said.

