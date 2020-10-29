Mumbai: Symptomatic and critical patients go below 8,000 for 1st time

The number of active patients is now below 20,000 in the city, and the number of symptomatic and critical patients has gone below 8,000 for the first time since the last week of August. The number was over 8k for the past two months. In August, when the city saw few new patients of COVID-19 and the pandemic seemed to decline, the total number of symptomatic and critical patients was over 8,000 for past 2 months.

But after the Ganesh festival, the number of patients started increasing rapidly and the active patients' number had touched an all-time high of 34,136 on September 18. At the same time the symptomatic patients increased to 8,376 along with 1,233 critical patients. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) then decided to increase the capacity of institutional quarantine, CCC2s as well as ICUs and ventilators.

Even in October, when the active patients' number started to fall, the number of symptomatic patients had not changed much. On October 21, when the active patients' number was around 18,000, the number of symptomatic and serious patients was still 8,597 (7,340 symptomatic and 1,257 critical). But on October 27, the number of active patients was 19,035, a little more than last week and the number of critical patients went down to 1,078, with 6,781 as the number of symptomatic patients.

The numbers have reflected in the occupancy of beds in COVID special hospitals. Out of 15,106 beds in the dedicated COVID centres and hospitals, 7,426 are vacant. There are 2,035 ICU and 1,177 ventilators beds for COVID patients. Out of these, 490 ICU beds and 212 ventilators are available.

"The number of patients has started decreasing since the past two weeks, but as the symptomatic patients require seven to 15 days to recover, the number takes time to reflect in the database. If the downward trend continues, the number will reduce further in the next few days," said an officer with the BMC.

34,136

No. of total active patients in the city on Sept 18

18,984

No. of total active patients in the city as of Oct 27

