Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, incident captured on CCTV

Television actor Samay Shah, who is currently playing the character of Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was threatened and mugged by goons in his apartment complex in Borivli, Mumbai, on October 27.

The actor filed a police complaint alleging that he was abused and threatened by a group of boys in his residential building. According to reports, this is the third time that such an incident has happened with Samay. He filed a complaint at Borivli police station.

Though the culprits have not been identified, an image of one of the accused has been captured in a CCTV camera installed at the building premises and the complaint has been registered on the basis of that image.

Samay shared the CCTV image grab on his Instagram story.

He wrote, “This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou”.

The actor told SpotboyE, “My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon.”

Samay’s mother said this is not the first time that something like this has happened. She said, “In the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this.”

