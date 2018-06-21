Mumbai: Taraporewala's last turtle fights for life

The green sea turtle is currently in critical condition due to gastrointestinal infection, and experts treating it have resorted to force-feeding to keep it alive

The last surviving green sea turtle from the aquarium is under treatment at Dahanu

The Taraporewala aquarium is already down two turtles after they died in May, and the last surviving turtle is not doing too well either. The green sea turtle is currently in critical condition due to gastrointestinal infection, and experts treating it have resorted to force-feeding to keep it alive.

The chelonian creature is currently under treatment at the turtle rescue centre at Dahanu. For now, it is on fluid therapy, with antibiotics, oral probiotics and hand-feeding. It is very weak and not able to digest food.

Dr Dinesh Vinherkar, a consultant associated with the centre, said, "From the day it was brought to our centre, there has been no improvement in its health, and its condition remains critical. We have to force-feed the turtle, and have updated the aquarium authorities about its condition." Ajinkya Patil, curator of the aquarium, said, "The condition of the green sea turtle is being closely monitored by the experts, and we are hopeful that it will improve."

The famous Taraporewala aquarium at Charni Road had a total of three female turtles, of which the first to die was a three to four-year-old green sea turtle (May 24). Within days, the aquarium also lost its oldest one, a 25-year-old hawksbill sea turtle, on May 31. The one that's currently under treatment is around two years old.

