Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Science pupils vow to intensify protest

The students' union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which has been protesting the cutting down of post-matriculation scholarships given by the government to reserved category students, and privatisation of higher education, has vowed to intensify its protest.

This is because the students are angry at the alleged threats issued by the authorities. On Monday, the TISS registrar issued a notice to students, telling them required action will be taken against those protesting at the gate, as it is disrupting the day-to-day functioning of the institute. Students have condemned the notification and issued a statement, claiming the notice has been issued on baseless allegations. They have issued another statement saying the protest will continue till the time their demands are met. The students rejected the second round of negotiations and are determined to take the issue of SC/ST/OBC scholarship and privatisation of higher education to a higher level.

The statement reads, "We will intensify the struggle if our demands are not met. We appeal to students across campuses to hold public meetings to address issues with the administration and not bend in to easy negotiations."

The protest has garnered support from several other student unions across the country, namely the Delhi University Students' Union, whose members protested outside the office of the Ministry of Human Resource Development in Delhi, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

