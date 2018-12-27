Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital's treatment facility in Kharghar to start soon

national

The TMH research centre at Kharghar was set up 16 years ago, which is now being upgraded to the treatment centre as well to ease the burden on the Parel hospital which was set up in 1941

A 930-bed cancer treatment centre of the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) will soon start operating

at Kharghar near Mumbai, an official said here Wednesday. The TMH, located in Parel in central Mumbai, has a

capacity of 700 beds, while the upcoming Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai will have 930 beds, the hospital official said.

The Kharghar centre will also have a 300-room accommodation facility for patients' relatives, he said.

The TMH at Parel treats 60,000 new patients every year and conducts around 10,000 major and minor surgeries. The treatment of paediatric cancer will shift to Kharghar, the hospital official said. Paediatric cancer patients who come from across the country face inconvenience at the Parel hospital because there is no facility for staying, he said.

The Tata Memorial Hospital was set up in 1941 by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. It was then an 80-bed facility with an annual budget of Rs five lakh. Today it is one of Asia's biggest centres for cancer treatment with 700 beds and an annual budget of about Rs 300 crore.

