Mumbai: Taxidermist gives a new lease on life to rare deceased turtle

Six months after its death, this loggerhead turtle has never looked more alive, thanks to the efforts of taxidermy expert Dr Santosh Gaikwad, who has immortalised the creature in all its glory

Six months after its death, this loggerhead turtle has never looked more alive, thanks to the efforts of taxidermy expert Dr Santosh Gaikwad, who has immortalised the creature in all its glory. Dr Gaikwad was asked to preserve the 4-foot-long reptile after it was found on Dahanu beach six months ago.

"The Deputy Conservator of Forest Nanasaheb Ladkat, from the Dahanu Forest Division, wanted to preserve this rare and beautiful loggerhead turtle, so they approached us around six months ago. I started the taxidermy procedure on this turtle four weeks back, and the work is now complete," said Dr Gaikwad. Text/Ranjeet Jadhav; Pic/Nimesh Dave

