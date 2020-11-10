Mumbai: TB hospital superintendent sacked over body in toilet

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday sacked the medical superintendent of the Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals in Sewri over a shocking incident of last month, when the decomposed body of a missing patient was found in a toilet.

Besides firing medical superintendent Dr Lalitkumar Anande, Chahal ordered a departmental enquiry against 19 employees of the hospital.

The patient, Suryabhan Yadav, 27, was admitted to the ward meant for COVID and TB patients at the end of September. Hospital officials said he had gone missing on October 4. Police and Yadav's relatives were informed, but it wasn't until October 18 that a cleaner found his body inside one of the three cubicles in the toilet. The body was found in a severely decomposed state and the identity was determined after it was sent for post-mortem in KEM Hospital.

Thereafter, police were alerted and the BMC initiated a primary enquiry, and Chahal approved the recommendations of the committee on Monday. According to the committee, Dr Anande was found incapable of handling administrative responsibilities of the hospital. Besides, 12 nurses, a health officer, a sub-engineer, a clerk and a cleaner who were working in the department will face departmental enquiry.

An enquiry will also be conducted against three sisters in-charge. Written warnings will also be issued to a junior assistant matron, a medical officer, three chief medical officers (in-charge) and a medical superintendent (in-charge) that will go on their permanent service record. Seventeen contract employees will also be given warning, and a decision to renew their contracts will be taken.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "Dr Anande has been removed as medical superintendent, but he will continue treating patients. Meanwhile, we have found a replacement and he will be formally appointed on Tuesday. The staff members were not doing their job properly and action has been taken against them. If police find them guilty then they will have to face criminal action as well." BMC's department of enquiries will conduct an independent probe, Kakani added.

Despite several attempts, Dr Anande could not be reached for comment.

Officials at the hospital said a missing patient was not uncommon. "The ward for TB and COVID patients are only accessible to designated staff members since it is the most infectious ward. Since relatives often abandon TB patients, it is very common to have absconding patients," said an official.

