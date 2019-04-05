Mumbai Tech: The loudspeaker's gone mobile

things-to-do

A new app launched by a Mumbai-based entrepreneur provides instant hyperlocal connectivity but its success lies in the strength of its users

With technology today, it's funny how you could reach out to people across borders but would still have to do a fair bit of thinking to recollect the names of people in your neighbourhood — unless it is an emergency. That's why it's also funny when we spotted the launch of an app on our Twitter feed last week that promises hyperlocal connectivity within one-km radius. And interestingly, it's called Bhonga i.e. loudspeaker in Marathi, thus making it a digital loudspeaker.

A test of time

The app was conceptualised by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Radhika Agarwal of Linkus Infratech last year. "I work in the stock market and my job keeps me on my toes with its real-time action but at the same time, I was missing the fun of going beyond numbers and doing something where I can help the common man," the 36-year-old tells us, recalling her first attempt at creating an app named after her company.

"In 2016, I was facing problems of managing school communication and spending quality time with my child. And everyone I spoke to in the parents circle was facing a similar issue. So, I decided to walk the talk...We developed an app where we could make a difference in the life of a child and parent but it unfortunately met with limited success," she shares. And after two years of thinking, Bhonga came alive.

Hassle-free ride

Available on both iOS and Android devices, Bhonga can be downloaded for free. When we find it on our iPhone's App Store, we are unable to download it because it requires an iOS version of 12.1 or higher — and we haven't updated ours. So, we test it on an Android phone. For the service it offers, which is essentially text messaging, the sign-up process is hassle-free as compared to most apps of similar nature. You swipe through a user manual, enter your contact number, receive a One-Time Password (OTP), and you're good to go. Then, you set your location and a one-km radius pops up.

A side tab reveals the number of people you are connected to. Although they need to have the app installed in order for you to be connected to them, any message you post is in the public domain. So, users can see that irrespective of whether you know them personally. Which is why the app also provides a warning note on not playing pranks. Messages can be tagged as an emergency, query, information, opinion or offer.



(Top left) the radius feature; the connect tab feeds in queries and opinions that people post publicly

Local Twitter

Agarwal feels that there are strong micro-economies which can prosper through her effort, drawing from the beta test. "I met 45 to 50 people personally and tried to gauge their reaction to the product idea... Small business owners were excited about the offer section, mothers were very happy about the query and emergency section, middle-aged people — especially those who were politically active — liked opinion section," she reveals. The number of downloads has reached around 10,000 now, compared to the 2,500 in the beta test. "Someone called my app 'local Twitter' while another individual related this to area-specific Facebook groups," she adds.



Radhika Agarwal

Report Card

Although the interface is neat and simple, it could be made more interactive with regard to its colour theme and graphic. We spotted queries of people asking for a singing class nearby or sharing local news. But its effectiveness relies on the number of people who have the app installed, which is why we think it would work well with organisations working in public outreach activities and could aid in emergency situations. As Agarwal herself states, "It does not guarantee help; it works on a simple understanding of 'helping hand of a neighbour'," adding that the platform is just an MVP (minimum viable product) as of now.

Bhonga on App Store and Play Store

