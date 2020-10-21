Mumbai: Teen develops app for convenient e-learning

At a time when online learning is the new normal and students are looking for ways to make the process easier, a Std VIII student of Billabong High International School, Husein Hakim has gone a step ahead and developed a mobile app – EDDY – which will make e-learning convenient. The educational app, which is yet to be made available on the Google Play Store for all, will help students and teachers access e-books, assignments and recorded classes as well.

Husein started working on the app to take part in Design Championship – a national level competition for school students in the age group of 9-16 years. This year the competition was announced in August and students had to submit their designs by September. Husein had submitted EDDY as a city-level entry but he did not win anything for it. However, this hasn't stopped him from taking the design prototype ahead and developing the app.



Husein Hakim

Speaking to mid-day, he said, "The theme for the competition was to develop something that will help resolve some current problem. Considering the new normal of online schooling, I started thinking whether something can be made that will make the process more user friendly not only for students but also for teachers. That's how I designed EDDY. This will allow easy access to regular school assignments and classes. I am now working on making it available for all." He further said that EDDY would help students access different resources of learning and the in-built facility of recording classes would allow them to go back to certain topics for reference.

"The working design module of the app is ready. Now I'll have to connect it to the server so that it can be offered on app stores for all. Things like recorded classes, e-textbooks, assignments, submission timelines among all can be made available through the app," he added.

