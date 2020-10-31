Mumbai: Teen who moved to city from US jumps off 17th floor in Kalyan

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy, who had moved with his family from the US to Mumbai during the lockdown, jumped off his 17th-floor apartment in Kalyan. Police officials said the teenager was a resident of Khadakpada area.

Also Read: Woman flashes at man she met online, gets blackmailed

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the watchman witnessed the incident and informed the victim's family, who rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family had moved to India from the US during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The victim was in the process of taking admission for FYJC at a local college, a police officer said. Senior police inspector Ashok Pawar said the victim was reading in the balcony from 3 pm to around 6 pm on Thursday. "He suddenly jumped off the balcony, which does not have any iron grills," said Pawar.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The deceased's father works as a software engineer for a multinational firm and was at home at the time of the incident. He said the police have not found anything suspicious during the preliminary enquiry. "It's a case of suicide. We are in the process of recording statements. We will record detailed statements after the family has performed the last rites," Pawar added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news