Mumbai: Teen who moved to city from US jumps off 17th floor in Kalyan
Senior police inspector Ashok Pawar said that the victim was reading on the balcony from 3 pm to around 6 pm on Thursday when he suddenly jumped off the balcony, which does not have any iron grills
In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy, who had moved with his family from the US to Mumbai during the lockdown, jumped off his 17th-floor apartment in Kalyan. Police officials said the teenager was a resident of Khadakpada area.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the watchman witnessed the incident and informed the victim's family, who rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The family had moved to India from the US during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.
The victim was in the process of taking admission for FYJC at a local college, a police officer said. Senior police inspector Ashok Pawar said the victim was reading in the balcony from 3 pm to around 6 pm on Thursday. "He suddenly jumped off the balcony, which does not have any iron grills," said Pawar.
The deceased's father works as a software engineer for a multinational firm and was at home at the time of the incident. He said the police have not found anything suspicious during the preliminary enquiry. "It's a case of suicide. We are in the process of recording statements. We will record detailed statements after the family has performed the last rites," Pawar added.
