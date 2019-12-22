Mumbai Crime: Teen who murdered Vakola musician says 16-year-old boyfriend, 3 other friends raped her

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The teenager arrested for murdering Vakola musician Bennett Rebello has alleged that she was gang raped by her 16-year-old boyfriend and his three other friends in September this year.

Police said Rebello's adopted daughter gave her statement to the juvenile justice alleging that she was gang raped, after which it directed the Dongri police to register a zero FIR and the case was transferred to Vakola police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident was reported according to the girl's statement.

"A case of gang rape under section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of THE POCSO act has been registered. Further investigations are on," Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police, west region, told mid-day.

Kailashchandra Avhad, senior inspector, Vakola police station confirmed that Rebello's name has also been mentioned in the FIR.

According to the girl's statement to the police, her boyfriend and three other friends raped her during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in September this year. She alleged that her boyfriend first called her and he was later joined by others.

She said she had informed Rebello about the incident and alleged that he sexually exploited her. The girl had earlier made a similar statement to the crime branch.

The teenager was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on December 7, after Rebello's body parts washed ashore Mahim Beach December 2. She was earlier treated as a major, but later, her brother who was traced in Navi Mumbai, produced her birth certificate claiming that she is minor. The crime branch informed the concerned court and she was sent to the children's remand home.

