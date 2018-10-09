Mumbai teen Yashasvi Jaiswal on the move after U-19 Asia Cup glory

cricket

"Jwala sir gave me a lot of confidence before every match, reminding me to stay positive," Yashasvi told mid-day yesterday

Yashasvi Jaiswal with his U-19 Asia Cup Man of the Match and Player of the Series trophies at his Juhu residence yesterday

"This is just a beginning. You've still to reach your destination." That's what Asia Cup-winning India under-19 team's coach WV Raman told opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after his match-winning knock of 85 against Sri Lanka in the final at Dhaka on Sunday night. Yashasvi's journey continues... literally.

The Mumbai batsman, who starred in India's 144-run Sunday win and totalled 318 runs in the tournament, had to leave for Surat not long after he reached home to play a Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 limited overs tournament against Madhya Pradesh.

"I wanted to score a hundred in the final, but it's part of the game. More than my century, it was important to win the final. I am very happy that I helped India become champions," said Yashasvi, who scored 104 against Nepal and 92 versus Afghanistan.

Former India and Mumbai opener Wasim Jaffer advised Yashasvi to play a lot of ground strokes and carry on batting till the end. Yashasvi was also helped by his local mentor Jwala Singh, who kept sending his ward positive messages from Mumbai. "Jwala sir gave me a lot of confidence before every match, reminding me to stay positive," Yashasvi told mid-day yesterday.

