Mumbai: Teenager ends life in Goregaon after being diagnosed with cancer

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her 27-storey apartment building in Goregaon. According to a report in DNA, the deceased, identified as Muskan Mahajan, was apparently suffering from depression after learning that she was diagnosed with cancer in her blood.

The police were quoted by the report saying that the girl was staying with three friends in Santosh Nagar at Goregaon East and was pursuing degree course from a college in Malad. The police also found a suicide text that Mahajan had sent to her mother and brother from her phone before taking the extreme step.

According to the police, as mentioned in the report, the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Saturday when the girl was alone in the house. After jumping off the terrace of her building, her body was found in the basement by the security guards. From the statements recorded from Mahajan's roommates, it was found that the girl was suffering from certain health issues for the past 15 days following which she was diagnosed with blood cancer. The Dindoshi police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for postmortem.

