Mumbai: Teenager sets self on fire after dad says no to bike

A teenaged boy set himself ablaze in the toilet of his school after his father refused to let him take his (the father’s) motorbike to college. The incident happened in Kalamboli on November 15.

The boy, identified as Shivam Yadav, a science student of Sudhagad High School in Kalamboli, travels by public transport every day. The the past many months he has been asking his father to let him take the motorcycle to college and had even told his friends about it. Shivam's father, Deepak, a policeman attached to Nagpada Motor Vehicle department, refused to give in to his demands.



The Kalamboli police said, on Friday morning, a similar argument erupted between the father and son, in which the father once again refused to let Shivam take the bike. Shivam then went to college after the heated argument and headed straight for the men’s washroom on the second floor and locked himself in. He then set himself ablaze and came out screaming.

The students and staff of the college doused the fire with water and then took him to hospital. He has been shifted to the Airoli burns centre as he has sustained 70 per cent burns.

The Kalamboli police are investigating the matter further, while Shivam’s condition remains critical.

