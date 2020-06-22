Mumbai: Teenangers organise gadgets for underprivileged kids

While everybody talks about difficulties in executing digital learning — especially for children from underprivileged backgrounds, two Class XI boys from Cuffe Parade have come up with a novel idea to help them.

Aditya Anil, 15, and Arjandev Singh, 16, — students at Hill Spring International School have started a drive to collect old and used smartphones or tablets which they provide to children coming from underprivileged backgrounds who don't have access to such gadgets for digital learning.

When Aditya and Arjandev began online learning from home, they realised that it would be possible for others only if they had the gadgets and internet facility. "The online learning from home has worked out really well for us. We realised that it should be possible for all and started thinking on those lines," said Aditya.

Since the last two years, they both have been volunteering with Magician Foundation India (MFI), an NGO which provides basic computer skills to children from underprivileged backgrounds along with sports. After getting in touch with them for their new plan, both have started collecting gadgets from people in their circles which they repair if needed, update them with necessary apps for online learning and then deliver it to needy students through MFI.

"At the centre, we have been teaching these children how to use internet platforms such as YouTube for educational purposes. We have also taught them how to use Microsoft Document and Excel sheets. So even if their schools are not really equipped to provide them with digital learning content, they can continue self-learning at home with help of all otherwise available modes," said Arjandev adding that the NGO is ensuring that the gadgets are supplied with required internet packs.

Two of their friends have also prepared a video to circulate on social media to create awareness about their initiative so that more people can participate and contribute.

Talking about the initiative taken up by Aditya and Arjandev, Vijay Dange, founder of MFI, said, "Both of them have been volunteering at our centre in Cuffe Parade where they help us impart technical knowledge to children from nearby slums. A few days ago, Aditya and Arjandev shared their concept with us and we were more than willing to come ahead with internet support for those gadgets. We have received around 10 smartphones as off yet which we provided to children from nearby slums such as Mahatma Phule Nagar, Nariman point and Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Colaba. Even if one phone reaches one household, siblings can share."

10

Total no. of smartphones they have received till date

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news