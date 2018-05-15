Mumbai teens top country in ICSE and ISC with 99.4, 99.5 per cent

Navi Mumbai teen tops country in ICSE with 99.4%, while two Mumbai students make it to all-India ISC toppers list with 99.5%



Swayam Das, all-India class 10 topper. 99.4 per cent

Mumbai's students have once again emerged at the top of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. While Swayam Das, a student of St Mary's in Koparkhairane topped class 10 with 99.4 per cent, Abhijnan Chakraborty and Tansa Shah were among the toppers for class 12 with 99.5 per cent. Anokhi Mehta from Jamnabai Narsee school, Juhu, scored 99.2 per cent.

In all, Mumbai had seven students in ICSE and six in ISC toppers' lists. A total of 1,83,387 students appeared for ICSE exam, which was held from February 26 to April 10. While girls have outdone boys in ICSE, the total passing percentage is 98.95. From a total of 977 students with learning disabilities who appeared for the exam, 94 candidates have scored above 90 per cent.



Students Disha Shah, Diksha Makhija and Anushka Patodia celebrate their ICSE results in the CNM school, Vile Parle. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Swayam, a student of St. Mary's school, Koparkhairane, was more than delighted when he got to know he is the all-India topper. "I was expecting a good score. But I couldn't believe I've topped in the country. I would like to share the credit for my success with my school, parents and friends, who have been really helpful and supportive throughout this important year," said Swayam. "He has been very meticulous and focused in his preparation. We were expecting him to do really well," said Sharda Kalidas, his teacher.

Closely following Swayam, Anokhi Mehta from Jamnabai Narsee School ranked second with 99.2 per cent. Five students from the city - Nidhi Dhanani and Vishruti Shah from Vibgyor High school, Saranth Correa from Bombay Scottish school, Sarthak Mittal from Lilavatibai Podar high school and Vedika Manek from St. Gregorious high school - are among the third rankers in the national merit list, with a score of 99 per cent.

Eyes on ISC

As for ISC, a total of 80,880 students appeared for the exam from February 7 to April 4. Even here, the girls have performed better than boys. The total passing percentage is 97.63. From a total of 143 students with learning disabilities, 13 have scored above 90 per cent.

Securing the first place with top scorers across the country are Abhijnan Chakraborty from Lilavatibai Podar school and Tansa Shah from The Cathedral and John Connon school. Abhijnan topped in science stream and Tansa came out on top in humanities. Another Mumbai student, Priya Khajanchi from Lilavatibai Podar school, topped the commerce stream with 99.25 per cent.

Dreams to reality

"It was my dream to top the national merit list, but I am more than glad to see it turn into a reality," said Abhijnan. "The results have been really good this year. It is good to see so many Mumbai students featuring in the national merit list. More so, we have many students from school who have scored really well despite being very busy in sports activities at state and national levels," said Norina Fernandes, principal of the Lilavatibai Podar high school which four toppers in the national merit list.