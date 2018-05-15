Mumbai teens top country in ICSE and ISC with 99.4, 99.5 per cent
Swayam Das, all-India class 10 topper. 99.4 per cent
Mumbai's students have once again emerged at the top of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. While Swayam Das, a student of St Mary's in Koparkhairane topped class 10 with 99.4 per cent, Abhijnan Chakraborty and Tansa Shah were among the toppers for class 12 with 99.5 per cent. Anokhi Mehta from Jamnabai Narsee school, Juhu, scored 99.2 per cent.
In all, Mumbai had seven students in ICSE and six in ISC toppers' lists. A total of 1,83,387 students appeared for ICSE exam, which was held from February 26 to April 10. While girls have outdone boys in ICSE, the total passing percentage is 98.95. From a total of 977 students with learning disabilities who appeared for the exam, 94 candidates have scored above 90 per cent.
Students Disha Shah, Diksha Makhija and Anushka Patodia celebrate their ICSE results in the CNM school, Vile Parle. Pic/Datta Kumbhar
Swayam, a student of St. Mary's school, Koparkhairane, was more than delighted when he got to know he is the all-India topper. "I was expecting a good score. But I couldn't believe I've topped in the country. I would like to share the credit for my success with my school, parents and friends, who have been really helpful and supportive throughout this important year," said Swayam. "He has been very meticulous and focused in his preparation. We were expecting him to do really well," said Sharda Kalidas, his teacher.
Closely following Swayam, Anokhi Mehta from Jamnabai Narsee School ranked second with 99.2 per cent. Five students from the city - Nidhi Dhanani and Vishruti Shah from Vibgyor High school, Saranth Correa from Bombay Scottish school, Sarthak Mittal from Lilavatibai Podar high school and Vedika Manek from St. Gregorious high school - are among the third rankers in the national merit list, with a score of 99 per cent.
Eyes on ISC
As for ISC, a total of 80,880 students appeared for the exam from February 7 to April 4. Even here, the girls have performed better than boys. The total passing percentage is 97.63. From a total of 143 students with learning disabilities, 13 have scored above 90 per cent.
Securing the first place with top scorers across the country are Abhijnan Chakraborty from Lilavatibai Podar school and Tansa Shah from The Cathedral and John Connon school. Abhijnan topped in science stream and Tansa came out on top in humanities. Another Mumbai student, Priya Khajanchi from Lilavatibai Podar school, topped the commerce stream with 99.25 per cent.
Dreams to reality
"It was my dream to top the national merit list, but I am more than glad to see it turn into a reality," said Abhijnan. "The results have been really good this year. It is good to see so many Mumbai students featuring in the national merit list. More so, we have many students from school who have scored really well despite being very busy in sports activities at state and national levels," said Norina Fernandes, principal of the Lilavatibai Podar high school which four toppers in the national merit list.
Topping the ICSE charts
Swayam Das, all-India class 10 topper
99.4 per cent
Books were the ISCE all-India topper's Bible. A science enthusiast, Das wishes to give himself another year to figure out what exactly he wants to pursue "I am going to chose physics, chemistry, math and biology (PCMB) for now," he shared.
Anokhi Mehta,
Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu
99.20 per cent
Anokhi told mid-day, "I am satisfied as I did my best. With this chapter closed, I am now looking forward to the next." What does the future hold? "I am passionate about engineering. For now, my preferences are mechanical engineering and computer science," she said, signing off.
ISC on the prize
Abhijnan Chakraborty,
Lilavatibai Podar high school
99.5 per cent in Science
Abhijnan burned the midnight oil to be the topper. "I was more anxious about this result than I have ever been," a relieved Abhijnan told mid-day, "There were many people who believed in me and I did not want to let them down. That was what drove me to study hard each day."
Tansa Shah,
Cathedral and John Cannon School
99.5 per cent in Humanities
Studies were never Tansa's sole priority. She said she only kept weekly goals for herself until exams were finally around the corner. Shah, who has appeared for the CET, wishes to pursue law from the National Law School of India University, Bangalore.
Priya Khajanchi,
Lilavatibai Podar High School
99.25 per cent in Commerce
Priya was full of goosebumps after seeing her result. "I did it all on my own through a target-based study method," she said. Priya is all set to pursue her ambition of being a chartered accountant and is currently preparing for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT).
