Tejas Thackeray makes Instagram debut; brother Aaditya welcomes him

Tejas Thackeray shares a warm hug with brother Aaditya Thackeray before the latter announced his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

On January 9, 2020, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas made his Instagram debut. Tejas, who is yet to make his official debut in politics is carving a name for himself in a different field.



A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story

Tejas, who is pursuing further studies, prefers to keep a low profile in public. An avid photographer, a wildlife researcher, and conservationist are few of the facets of the grandson of late, Bal Thackeray. Tejas also has a crab, gecko, and a snake named after him!

On Monday, Aaditya took to Instagram and shared a screengrab of his brother Tejas Thackeray's Instagram profile. While sharing the picture as his Instagram story, Aaditya wrote: How many here following my brother Tejas Thackeray and his wildlife adventures?



Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray snapped during their teenage years as the two brothers share a light moment

Aaditya, who was recently appointed as the Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol under the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was seen welcoming his brother Tejas on the social networking platform and even showering him with his love and support.

On Instagram, Tejas describes himself as a 'Wildlife photographer with a keen interest in primates. Currently working on the biodiversity of the peninsular and northeast region of India.' The young scion of the Thackeray family has garnered over 8,000 followers since officially making his debut on January 9.

For many who don't know, Tejas is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray. He is also the younger brother of Yuva Sena chief and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and grandson of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray.

