Mumbai temperatures dip, expected to fall further until Jan 31

The image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The temperature of Mumbai has been dipping to record lows. According to India Meteorological Department, the city's temperature has dipped to 9.2 degrees Celsius today is expected to fall further to 7 degrees over the weekend.

Over the past week, the temperature in the city was around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was around 20 degrees Celsius. Other cities of Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Pune and Nashik.

The reason for this drop in temperatures can be attributed to the continuous flow of northerly winds over the area.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western), IMD said, "The trend of a gradual drop in temperatures will continue for the next two days."

On the other hand, Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday with overnight showers causing humidity levels to shoot up to 98 per cent. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a Meteorological Department official said.

