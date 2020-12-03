In separate incidents, tempo carrying eggs overturns on WEH, BMW car catches fire on Sion Panvel highway

A collage of the two accidents that took place in Mumbai

Commuters on the Western Express Highway (WEH) were seen driving their vehicles over eggshells on Thursday after a mini tempo carrying eggs crashed near Ghodbandar village on Western Express Highway in Mira Bhayandar.

People had to walk on eggshells, literally, after a mini tempo carrying eggs crashed near Ghodbandar village on Western Express Highway in Mira Bhayandar#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #MiraBhayandar pic.twitter.com/zTYZl4ZIfM — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 3, 2020

While no casualty was reported, the accident led to slow movement of traffic on the WEH for some time. The accident took place at around 3.37 pm near Varsova road, Versova, Mira Bhayandar.

Alert motorists played good samaritan as they stood there to clear the traffic congestion.

à¤²à¤¾à¤Âà¤²à¥Â à¤Âà¤ÂðÂÂ¥ Car on FireðÂÂ¥

Watch BMW car on fire at Sion Panvel highway near #Nerul #NaviMumbai pic.twitter.com/GaeaOQOxtU — à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¬à¤Â Matters™âÂ³ï¸Â (@mumbaimatterz) December 3, 2020

In a separate incident, a BMW car caught fire at Sion-Panvel highway over LP flyover in Navi Mumbai. The driver had a narrow escape as he managed to get out of the vehicle.

Visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media show people and trucks waiting as the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials try to douse the fire with water.

There was a beeline of vehicles on the highway as people stood with their mobile phones, taking pictures and making videos of the burning car.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news