Mumbai: Temporary relief as Bhayander dancers receive groceries, space to train

Work is yet to come their way but help has already started pouring in for reality TV stars of dance troupe Teenagers Crew INDIA, which had to stop classes at a rented space in Bhayandar East as they had no income over the past seven months. After reading about their plight in mid-day, an APMC trader gave them groceries for two months and a social worker has also offered to give them space for rehearsals free of cost.

ON October 23 mid-day had reported that the troupe members did not even have money for groceries and one of the founders of the group, Rohan Pawar had said that if they did not get work in the coming days then they would have to work somewhere else.



The members of Teenagers Crew INDIA during a rehearsal. Pic/Hanif Patel

Trader Lalit Manik, who is also a member of Rotary Club and Ulhasnagar resident said, "Last week I read an article about Teenagers Crew INDIA in mid-day. The group had performed in one of our events last year and was rewarded as well. I was not aware of the difficulties they have been facing in the lockdown. I called up Pawar and took the addresses of all the team members from him. I then sent groceries to them." "This team is the future of dance in India and I can't see them in this condition. I sent them rice, wheat flour, dal, sugar, oil, salt, tea powder and other basic items. I'm also trying to find out whether they can perform in some upcoming events," Manik added.

Bhayandar resident Rehan Khan, who has decided to give the dancers costumes, said, "After reading about them in mid-day, I promised to give them costumes. We are in process of making them."

Pawar said, "I received many calls for help after mid-day published the news. Trader Manik helped us with groceries on Monday and even Khan promised to give us costumes. Social worker Vijay Kumar Swami has also offered to give us a private hall for rehearsals. But we are still waiting for some miracle to happen because no work has come our way. We are rehearsing to ensure that whenever we get a chance to perform, we are confident. We do stunts, hip-pop and free style dance for which daily rehearsals are important."

When contacted, social worker Swami said, "My sister Jene D'Cruz informed me about the dance group after reading about them in mid-day. I contacted founder Pawar and offered to give him a hall near Bhayandar station for their rehearsals. My friend runs the place — Indravarun Party hall — near Bhayandar East railway station. The height of the hall is not suitable for them to perform stunts, hence I'm looking for another place. I've also requested the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to help them with open spaces. These boys are from my area and I will help them at any cost."



Rohan Pawar of Teenagers Crew INDIA

"I started the group in 2012 and we received many accolades for performing in India's Got Talent Season 7, India Banega Manch, Dance Maharashtra Dance, Kings of Dance, Dancing Stars 3, Star Parivaar Awards, Tamil Nadu Premier League and the IPL. However, the current situation is very bad. I built this team after a lot of difficulties. Now without any work they are looking for other jobs to run their homes. If we don't get work soon, the whole team will collapse," Pawar added.

