Mumbai: Ten more electric buses for BEST fleet

Once registered, the buses will be allocated routes and put in use for public service

One of the electric buses that will enter the BEST fleet. Pics/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

The new ten electric buses that will soon enter the BEST fleet have arrived at its charging points at Dharavi and Wadala bus depots on Thursday. The five AC and five non-AC electric buses had were offered parking space at Dharavi and Wadala bus depots.

While the buses, belonging to the contractor, are not yet completely registered with RTO and the formal handing ceremony is yet to be completed, sources said 20 others would arrive in a month's time. The buses had been standing at Deonar bus depot and have now come to Dharavi where there are charging points for these electric buses.

Once registered, the buses will be allocated routes and put in use for public service. A learning electric bus to train the BEST staff has also arrived along with the set of buses.

Chairman Anil Patankar confirmed to Mid-Day that the buses will be inducted into the fleet soon, but refused to give a date.

