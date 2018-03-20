Mumbai: Tenants illegally usurp home of senior citizens, threaten to rape pregnant daughter-in-law
Senior citizens, pregnant daughter are daily living through every landlord's worst nightmare
Sushama and Achyut Undalkar with their daughter Prajakta. Pic/MandarTannu
April 20, 2017, is a day the Undalkar family can never forget and one it deeply regrets. That's the day the unsuspecting family handed over the keys to their flat in Kurla to Anil and Vidya Ghodke, who turned out to be tenants from hell. The couple, who allegedly tricked the family into giving them the keys to the flat before signing the agreement, has stopped paying rent since last June and have flatly refused to leave the house.
Achyut, 75, and Sushama Undalkar, 72, own a 380 sq feet ground floor flat in Nightingale Housing Society, Kurla. They have three daughters, one who lives in USA, the other in Thane, and six months pregnant Prajakta Vaidya, a professor, with whom they live in Pune.
Prajakta (on the phone), her cousin and mother were locked in the balcony of their Kurla home
Nightmare begins
"In 2017, after my parents moved in with me, we decided to give our Kurla flat on rent and use the money to pay for the rented house in Pune," Vaidya said. She said, according to current market rates, the value of the house is approximately Rs 1 crore. "Anil and Vidya Ghodke approached me through an online portal. They paid me the Rs 70,000 deposit in cash and said they would pay the rent of Rs 18,000 on the 21st of each month," she said.
Anil and Vidya Ghodke. Pic/Sameer Markande
Biggest mistake
Then, Vaidya said, a temporary lapse of judgement cost the family their peace of mind, money and now, for 11 months, their home. Vaidya said, "We had decided to sign the agreement on April 21, 2017. Suddenly, the Ghodkes said that April 20 was an auspicious day to move into the house and asked for the keys. I did not suspect anything amiss and told them to take the keys from the neighbour with whom we usually keep it."
To the Undalkars's shock, on April 21, the Ghodke's showed their true colours. Vaidya said, "My father and I came all the way from Pune to get the agreement signed, but Anil and Vidya refused to open the door of the house and did not take my calls either. Nevertheless, they paid the rent for three months; the last amount I received was on June 22, 2017."
Nightingale Housing Society on LBS Road Kurla (W)
Locked out
The Undalkars said they have travelled at least five times in the past year to Mumbai to speak to the Ghodkes. "When I went with my mother and cousin to Mumbai in October 2017, Vidya locked us in the balcony of our flat. And, Anil ran away. I frantically called my neighbours and the police. The constables reached the house in 20 minutes and took all of us to Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station. Then, the police called Anil and Vidya and told them to cooperate. They added though that this was a civil matter so they could not interfere."
Things took a dangerous turn in Feb 2018, when Vaidya came down from Pune. "I once again went to the flat to ask the Ghodkes for the rent and to tell them to vacate the flat. But, Anil hurled abuse at me and threatened to rape and kill me. I immediately lodged an FIR against them," said Vaidya. A copy of the FIR dated February 15 is with mid-day.
Go where?
Vaidya said her ageing parents are stressed out by the turn of events. "Despite the Ghodkes's behaviour, they are living happily in our house and denying us entry. If this is a civil matter, where do we go? Are the police waiting for us to be hurt or killed, and then take a criminal case?"
The Undalkars said the rent from the property was their only source of income. "We do not have the money or strength to fight the case in court," said Achyut Undalkar.
Also read: Mumbai crime: Security guard in Bandra harasses tenant, gets arrested
Hsg society complaint
On November 27, 2017 the Nightingale Co-Operative Housing Society filed a complaint with Vinobha Bhave police station. The letter (a copy of which is available with mid-day) is signed by 16 society members and states: This is to inform you that flat no: A 2, which is occupied by the tenant, Anil Ghodke, is creating a nuisance in the society. He has not even submitted the agreement copy to the society after several reminders. We urge you to take necessary steps to help us evict him from the above mentioned flat." The society members seemed mortally afraid of the Ghodkes who, they said, "never opens the door and there is a sweet smell emanating from the flat, which needs to be looked into".
The Ghodkes speak
Anil and Vidya Ghodke first slammed the door on this reporter and photographer when they visited the Kurla flat. They then opened a side door to speak. "We shut the door because we were not convinced that you are from the press. We thought you are hoodlums sent by Prajakta who has been indulging in these tactics," Anil offered by way of explanation.
When asked why they were refusing to sign the agreement, the Ghodkes said they were having trouble getting an Aadhaar card hence could not sign on the agreement form.
They then added, "Prajakta has not painted her flat as promised. It is in shabby condition. And, then, there is water and blood leaking into the flat from the ceiling. The people of this housing society have been spreading canards that we are drug addicts, so we are unable to get alternative accommodation in Kurla." When asked why they had stopped paying the rent, Anil said, "We have paid rent till December, there are only a few months left. We are going to leave soon anyway. It is Prajakta who has our money; she is rude and dominating, we will not be bullied by her."
The Ghodkes claim they have been harassed and threatened by the corporator and police, too, "The police have called us at midnight on different occasions and told us to leave the flat. The corporator, too, has told us to vacate within 24 hours or else. We just want to live in peace."
No police verification
There has been no police verification done for the Ghodkes. The verification form is compulsory as mandated by the Mumbai police. This form to be downloaded from https://mumbaipolice.maharashtra.gov.in/downloads.asp is mandatory and asks for details of tenants. It has to be signed by both the owners and tenants. Housing expert Advocate Vinod Sampat said, "According to Section 55 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act one cannot have a tenancy without a registered agreement. It is a criminal offence. The landlords of this property will now have to knock on the doors of the court to get their home back."
Corporator says
Sanjay Turdhe,
Corporator MNS
"I do not like to see my constituents [Prajakta and her parents] suffer. They asked me for help and I was ready along with 50 boys to go to the house but first we went to the police station. There, suddenly, Prajakta said that they would tackle this on their own and did not need our help." Vaidya, though, clarified that Turdhe wanted to take the matter to court which the Undalkars did not want. Turdhe disputed this, saying, "Why should they have to go to court to get back their own house?" Turdhe also clarified that he does not know the Ghodkes, and scoffed, "They have occupied somebody's home and they are saying people are harassing them?" adding, "I have never even spoken to them."
CopSpeak
Bharat Bhohite,
Senior PI, Vinobha Bhave police station
"Prajakta had approached us for help to evict the Ghodkes from the flat, but because this is a civil case, the police can only advise the owners to file a case and get a court order." Bhohite slammed Ghodke's accusations against the police. He said, "Anil Ghodke is a conniving man. They have not signed the agreement. I will not tolerate lies told by the Ghodkes that we, the cops, are abusing them. The Nightingale Society, too, has filed a complaint to evict them as they claim they are a nuisance to the society. But, we cannot use any force until there is a court order on this." With reference to the FIR Bhohite said, "We will issue Anil Ghodke notice under section 41 of the CrPC [when police may arrest without warrant]. After that if needed we will take action."
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
You may also like to watch