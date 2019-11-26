Mumbai terror attacks: Eleven years on, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal pay tributes to martyrs

The day, November 26 marks the anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks when 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack. The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Floral tributes were paid on Tuesday to those who laid down their lives while fighting Pakistani terrorists who had attacked Mumbai on this day 11 years ago.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the dignitaries who paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site at Mumbai Police Gymkhana in south Mumbai. "I pay homage to the brave policemen who fought for Mumbai's safety and laid down their lives for us on 26/11. We

are proud of them and we will strive hard for the safety and security of our state," Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the dignitaries who paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site at Mumbai Police Gymkhana. Pic/Suresh KK

Many politicians took to the micro-blogging site to pay their homage.

People around the country are paying respects to those who lost their lives in the 2008 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. https://t.co/w2F1Feyp6M — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) November 26, 2019

26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack - Not Forgotten, Never to be Forgiven ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/mggKIhq22H — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 26, 2019

Remembering the heroes who sacrifice their life to protect us,

A big Salute ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attack & condolences to the ones who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack #Salute2Martyrs pic.twitter.com/S33cgajcfR — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 26, 2019

The despicable #MumbaiTerrorAttack was an act of war against the nation which saw the sacrifice of our brave security personnel and innocent citizens. My heartfelt tributes to all those who lost their lives in this incident.

Let us all stand united in the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/n4Y9aTD5sn — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2019

On the 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, I pay my homage to the braves who gave their life to defend Mumbai. I offer my deepest condolences to the innocents who lost their lives. Let’s us never forget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FK67QpZnWw — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) November 25, 2019

Tributes to the innocent citizens & Railway staff who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and a big salute to the exemplary courage shown by all ‘Mumbaikars’ and the security forces in protecting our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/OMCHuDsN5H — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2019

Eleven years have gone by since #2611attack. We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 26, 2019

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. Railway officials also laid wreaths at the 26/11 memorial at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the targets of the terror attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates