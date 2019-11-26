Mumbai terror attacks: We can be hurt, but not knocked out, says Ratan Tata

Mumbai terror attacks which took place on November 26, 2008, killed around 166 people and injured over 300. It was one of the deadliest terror attacks ever witnessed in the country.

Many politicians such as Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman paid their tributes to the martyrs in the 26/11 attacks.

Amongst them, was industrialist Ratan Tata who shared a picture of himself standing with police officials. He appreciated the spirit of Mumbai and said that the city will never forget the scars.

He wrote, "A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out."

A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out. pic.twitter.com/8xghKMYG4f — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) November 26, 2019

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were

among those killed in the attack.

The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. Railway officials also laid wreaths at the 26/11 memorial at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the targets of the terror attack.

(with inputs from PTI)

