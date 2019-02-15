Mumbai terror plot: Some accused were in touch with terrorists in Kashmir: ATS

national

The accused were produced in an Aurangabad court on Thursday, which remanded them till February 18, in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)

Representational Image

Some of those arrested recently in an ATS raid for alleged links with IS handlers, have also allegedly been found to be in touch with terrorists in Kashmir. The accused were produced in an Aurangabad court on Thursday, which remanded them till February 18, in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The ATS Maharashtra had arrested 10 youngsters for alleged connections with the banned organisation, IS. Senior Advocate Avinash Deshpande, appearing for ATS, told the court, "Investigation has revealed that there were money transactions between the arrested accused and a banned terrrorist organisation from Kashmir.

More than Rs 1 lakh was sent to various banks in Kashmir, which was confirmed by the Kashmir Police. Investigation also revealed the accused had searched some banned websites".

