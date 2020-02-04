Mumbai: TET paper full of errors but not hard to understand

Despite the teachers who appeared for the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) pointing out the mistakes in a question paper, their requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Maharashtra State Council for Examination (MSCE) which promised to form a committee to look into the issue has already declared the answer key of the examination and stated that most of the questions, even though full of grammatical errors, could be easily understood leaving no scope for any consideration.

This decision has led to a major dissent among the new aspirants who appeared for exams hoping to get permanent approval for their jobs as teachers.

The TET exam held on January 19 shot to spotlight after aspirants took to social media pointing out the mistakes in the question paper. The mistakes varied from grammatical errors, wrong sentence formation, incorrect or MCQs in a single multiple-choice question.

One of the candidates requesting anonymity said, "After the exans, we approached MSCE and wrote a letter to review the question papers and consider giving marks for the questions with errors. The MSCE assured of forming a panel. But before they could even respond, the answer-key is out. They have completely ignored the fact that there were so many errors in the question paper."

MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe, said, "We reviewed the question-paper and decided to not give any marks for those questions where meaning was easily understood despite the errors. There were just 2-3 questions where the meaning could not be understood." He, however, refused to answer any further.

