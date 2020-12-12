Mumbai: Thane civic body bans pigeon feeding over health fears

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) appears to have placed banners all over the city warning people against feeding pigeons due to the high incidence of 'hypersensitive pneumonia' among lung diseases, which the banners say is contracted by proximity to pigeons. The banners state that of all the lung diseases affecting citizens, the 60-65 per cent cases are of hypersensitive pneumonia. Many social workers and NGOs have asked the TMC to remove the banners, claiming that the civic body is spreading misinformation and fear.

The banners, bearing the TMC's name, also warn of a Rs 500 fine to be levied on people found feeding pigeons. Mitesh Jain, Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer of Animal Welfare Board of India, said, "I was shocked and outraged at the TMC banners against feeding pigeons. I wrote to the Animal Welfare Board on December 7 to direct TMC to remove the banners. The ban distressed animal lovers and bird feeders. In many places, housing complexes do not allow bird feeders to feed pigeons saying they spread the disease mentioned in the banners. I received many calls from animal lovers saying they are being harassed." Last year, similar notices were placed in Vasai-Virar and Mumbai and removed after opposition from animal activists.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news