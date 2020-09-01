Mumbai: Thane civic body to use bike ambulances for COVID-19 antigen testing

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to increase its testing capacity by reaching out to the citizens. In order to take COVID-19 antigen testing to people's doorstep, the civic body has incorporated 17 bike ambulances in its mission.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, TMC Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma said, "The testing will be mostly conducted in huge housing complexes and market areas. If residents with symptoms need to be tested, the bike ambulances can reach them easily and the antigen tests will be able to determine the results within half an hour. This will help in providing timely treatment for patients."

It must be noted that the bike ambulance service was introduced in January 2019 in Thane city. The service was launched to facilitate easy travel through traffic-prone areas of the city in order to provide medical assistance within the golden hour in case of accidents.

