Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation gives green signal for pet park project; strays to get a home

With the pet park project being approved at the standing committee meeting last week, civic body to start work on it in a couple of months

Here is some good news for the city's animal lovers! The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has come up with a unique idea of setting up a pet park, which will have a hospital, a crematorium and recreational facilities for street dogs.

According to TMC's health department, work on the project, which was approved by the standing committee last week, would start in a couple of months after the authorities concerned decide on all the aspects involved. However, the main aim of the project, according to the civic officials, was to give street dogs a healthy environment to stay and better medical facilities.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a TMC official said, "At present, street dogs undergo vaccination and surgeries at the TMC dog control centre in Wagle Estate. But there isn't enough space there to keep the animals for a couple of days. Doctors discharge them within two days of an operation. Hence, the civic body wants to build a proper home for them, where they will get all possible facilities. Even the crematorium will help to perform their last rites in a proper way."

The application submitted by the health department in the standing committee meeting held on December 6 mentions that they require a 5,000 square feet plot to develop the facilities. They have allotted a space in Kavesar for the project. Civic sources said that the pet park would later be handed over to an NGO, which would take care of all the activities and the stay of the dogs.

Speaking about the initiative, Shamika Seth, a Patlipada resident, said, "The move is appreciable. The crematorium is the most important aspect of the project, because most of the dogs that die in accidents are just left on the road. But now these facilities will help to perform their last rites properly."

