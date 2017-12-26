Thane municipal corporation officials dig 6 metre hole to rescue bull stuck in nullah

Fire brigade and TMC officials dig a hole and go underground to rescue the animal that had fallen into a nullah near Kasarvadavli

It was a 'bullish' Christmas morning for officials of the fire brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, all busy rescuing a stray bull that had fallen into a nullah near Kasarvadavli. According to fire officials, the bull fell in around 2.30 pm on Monday.



It took the team nearly two hours to bring the animal out from the nullah

It took the team close to two hours to pull the animal out, after digging up the ground adjoining the nullah. Sources said one emergency tender, one rescue vehicle, one bullet and one JCB were pressed into service. "We first tried to rescue the bull with the help of ropes, but the opening of the nullah was too narrow for the animal to pass through," said an official.

Santosh Kadam of the Regional Disaster Management Cell said, "With the help of the JCB, we dug up the ground to widen the opening. We dug more than 6 metres into the ground and brought the animal out. It was rescued safely, without any harm coming to it, and released at 4.15 pm."

