Mumbai: Thane station gets massive 4,200 vehicle parking facility

This will be the highest revenue earning vehicle parking in Mumbai and the Suburbs

Central Railway (CR) will be opening massive parking for vehicles at Thane station. This will be the highest revenue earning vehicle parking in Mumbai and the Suburbs.

The ground plus one-floor structure at Thane (West) covering an area of 3352 sq.meters is expected to accommodate approximately 2500 vehicles and the parking ground at Thane (East) covering an area of 2500 sq.meters is expected to accommodate approximately 1700 vehicles (including Bicycles, Two-wheelers, and Four-wheelers).

A contract for maintaining and managing the parking places has been awarded on a tender basis for a period of 3 years. The Thane (W) parking has been allotted at a rate of Rs 1.56 crore per annum resulting in cumulative earning of Rs 4.69 crore over 3 years. Similarly, the Thane (W) parking has been allotted at a rate of Rs 1.12 crore per annum resulting in cumulative earning of Rs 3.36 crore over 3 years.

The rates for this new parking are very economical as compared to the rates in other parts of the city.

The parking tariff is as under:

Time duration Bicycles Two-wheelers Cars Up to 2 hours Rs.5.00 Rs.10.00 Rs.20.00 2 to 6 hours Rs.10.00 Rs.20.00 Rs.40.00 6 to 12 hours Rs.15.00 Rs.30.00 Rs.80.00 12 hours and more Rs.20.00 Rs.40.00 Rs.100.00 Monthly charges Rs.200.00 Rs.400.00 Rs.900.00

This mega-parking will benefit the passengers to park their vehicles and also facilitate to eliminate unauthorised parking and crowd de-congestion outside the station premise.

