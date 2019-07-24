Mumbai Thane to receive heavy rains over the next four hours, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Intense spells of rain likely to occur in the Thane district during the next four hours, read the press release

On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall over the next four hours in Thane district. "Intense spells of rain likely to occur in the Thane district during next four hours," a release by IMD Mumbai read.

The streets in Bhiwandi got waterlogged as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city after a dry spell. On July 23, 2019, IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

The locals faced problems in moving around the city and the usual business was affected due to the waterlogging. Earlier in July, locals especially students from the Bangarwadi area in Thane district complained of facing problems due to flooded roads.

Locals had alleged they had complained to the authorities year after year but without any improvement.

On the other hand, at least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand. Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts in Jharkhand.

The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night. Bihar was also lashed by heavy rains.

With inputs from ANI.

